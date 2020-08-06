Krispy Kreme is giving free coffee and doughnuts to teachers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With some schools deciding to begin the school year online and others getting ready to head back to in-person classes or already back in the classroom, it’s no doubt a stressful time for children, parents and their teachers.

To show some appreciation for all the educators who are working through these unprecedented times, Krispy Kreme is offering a week of deals for their first-ever Educator Appreciation Week.

On Monday, Aug, 10 through Friday, Aug. 14, Krispy Kreme will offer all teachers one free Original Glazed Doughnut and a regular-sized drip coffee to help fuel up for the new school year. The free doughnut and coffee deal is available Monday-Friday via drive-thru or in-shop takeout. All you have have to do is show a school ID — no purchase necessary.

As a bonus, the doughnut shop is also offering a separate deal on Tuesday, Aug. 11. With every purchase of any dozen doughnuts, you will receive a free “Straight A Dozen.” The doughnuts will be added to every pickup, drive-thru or delivery order to encourage customers to acknowledge any educator — teachers, tutors, parents, siblings, coaches or others — with a gift.

Each “Straight A Dozen” includes three “Straight A” doughnuts filled with classic Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles and decorated with an “A+.” The doughnuts come lined up in a row along with nine Original Glazed doughnuts.

This isn’t the only recent announcement from the doughnut chain, as they have also brought back three Reese’s doughnut flavors.

While two of them will only be around for a limited time, the flavor that wins the most votes for “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” will become a permanent fixture on the menu.

If you want to vote for your favorite to make sure it stays around forever, simply go to Krispy Kreme and pick up all three doughnuts (or just remember which one you liked best if you had them before), then review it on social media for Krispy Kreme to decide which one stays. Make sure your post is public, tag @KrispyKreme and use hashtags #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme. The winner will be announced this month.

Are you an educator or know one who would appreciate some free doughnuts and coffee?

