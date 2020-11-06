Kohl’s dropping Black Friday deals throughout whole month

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kohl’s has just released their Black Friday ad, and this year, they’re offering up sales all month long so you can get a head start on your shopping.

Some deals are already beginning, and new deals being added every week until Black Friday. You’ll find deals on everything from home, apparel, toys and tech, plus special bonuses depending on when you shop. You can earn a special 20% off offer and the ability to earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases on Nov. 6, and $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases from Nov. 7-10.

Along with the specific deals, from Nov. 22-27, you can also get a 15% off offer and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. New this year, Kohl’s will also offer Super Deals online on Nov. 26 and in-store on Nov. 27 for items in the home, tech, apparel and other categories.

We’ve gone through the deals and pulled out some of the best ones we could find. The deals differ each day, so you’ll have to keep an eye on them to make sure you know when the product you want is on sale. Here are just some of the discounts you’ll find at Kohl’s this month:

Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Throw – Nov. 9

Regularly $49.99, this Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Throw will be $19.99 on Nov. 9 only. That’s a $30 savings, or 60%. The throw comes in eight different styles and colors, including plaid, snowmen and a Christmas tree farm.

Nuwave Brio 14-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven – Nov. 9

Regularly $199.99, this Nuwave Brio 14-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven with Temperature Probe will be $119.99 on Nov. 9 only. The air fryer has an LED touchpad control panel and 100 pre-programmed settings. It also comes with two cooking racks, a rotisserie kit and fry pan basket.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – Nov. 22-27

Need a single-cup coffee maker? Keurig’s K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will be on sale for $79.99. Regularly $149.99, you’ll save $70 Nov. 22-27. The Keurig comes in six colors, including black, blue, white and a gorgeous light blue/teal color.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer – Nov. 22-27

If you love baking, a KitchenAid stand mixer can be a helpful tool in the kitchen. This KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer is regularly $379.99, but will be just $279.99 Nov. 22-27, which is a $100 savings. The mixer offers 10 different mixing speeds and has a tilt-up head for easy access to the beaters and what’s in the mixing bowl. It also comes with a variety of tools, including a metal wire whip, a nylon-coated flat beater and a nylon-coated dough hook.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Quart – Nov. 22-27

If you still haven’t bought an Instant Pot, this might be the time to buy. Kohl’s will have a great deal on the 8-quart Duo Nova 7-in-1. Regularly $149.99, it will be more than 50% off and just $69.99 Nov. 22-27. That is a savings of $80. The Instant Pot can make everything from soup to stew, chili, rice, chicken and even yogurt, plus it can sauté, steam and keep food warm.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – Nov. 26 and 27

Regularly $249.99, these Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones will be $199.99 on Nov. 26 and 27 only. The earphones are wireless and are sweat- and water-resistant. They have a battery life of nine hours and a charge time of one hour.

A handful of other stores are also offering Black Friday deals all month long, including Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

Walmart is having three separate savings events throughout the month, while Best Buy says most of their deals are available now, but the biggest deals will begin on Nov. 16 for My Best Buy members and on Nov. 22 for all other shoppers.

Target’s deals will change each week and include savings on electronics, apparel, beauty products, toys, kitchen, floor care and video games.

You can see more of Kohl’s Black Friday sales by visiting their website.

