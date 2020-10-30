KitchenAid stand mixer is just $199 on BestBuy.com right now

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In a surprise move, BestBuy.com just announced some early Black Friday deals — and among the markdowns is a KitchenAid Pro Stand Mixer that’s on sale for $199. Originally, these popular KitchenAid mixers sell for $499, so this limited-time deal with a $300 markdown is an impressive one.

Retailers this holiday season are rethinking how they safely continue with Black Friday sales amid a pandemic, with social distancing measures preventing crowds of shoppers from packing into stores as they look to score deep discounts.

For Best Buy, the reimagined holiday season includes a series of sales events spread out over the coming weeks. The retail giant’s newly announced sneak-peek sale includes a variety of good deals, including markdowns on TVs, laptops, Dyson stick vacuums and Beats by Dre wireless headphones in addition to the sale on KitchenAid mixers.

The KitchenAid Pro Stand Mixers that are a part of this sale at BestBuy.com are available in four colors: Onyx Black, Ink Blue, Empire Red and Silver. The 10-speed mixer comes with a 5-quart bowl so that you can make big batches of cookies. (By the way, if you love KitchenAid appliances, check out this guide to fixing common KitchenAid malfunctions so you can get the most out of your mixer).

If you’ve been coveting one of these KitchenAid mixers, or have a baker on your shopping list this year, you might want to hurry and add this deal to your online cart. This is a Black Friday price, so it could sell out quickly. And in some areas, you may already have trouble getting the colorway you want. The deal includes free shipping or free curbside pickup.

In addition to this sneak peek sale, Best Buy announced it will have additional sales events. Here they are:

Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale

Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale

Nov. 12-15: Our Coolest Deals Sale

Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale – Thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad available early, for My Best Buy Members only.

Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now! – Nearly all Black Friday deals become available.

Of course, we appreciate the timing of the sale on the KitchenAid mixer as it coincides nicely with the start of cookie-making and pie-baking season. Will you buy one today?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.