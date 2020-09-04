Get a KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer for $260 right now

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you’re a serious baker, a KitchenAid mixer can come in seriously handy.

The stand mixers are often used by professional pastry chefs, and you’ll see them in use if you watch baking shows on television. The downside is that they can be pretty pricey, so if you only bake once in a while, it may not be worth the investment.

If a stand mixer is something you’ve always wanted in your kitchen, however, you might want to add this deal at Sam’s Club to your cart right away.

Now through Sept. 27, the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Baker’s Bundle is just $259.98, regularly $329.98 — a savings of $70.

The mixer comes in five colors, including sky blue, teal and red, and has 10 optimized speeds.

The bundle includes a 5-quart polished stainless steel bowl, 3-quart stainless steel bowl, coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip, mini whip and spatula.

The stand mixer works for heavy, dense mixtures or large batches — KitchenAid says it can mix up to 10 dozen cookies in a single batch.

These mixers can do more than mix. KitchenAid makes optional attachments that will help you with other tasks, such as making homemade fresh pasta, spiralizing veggies or peeling and coring apples. The attachments are sold separately.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the KitchenAid bundle. If you aren’t already a member, you can get one online, then order the mixer for in-club or curbside pick-up. The basic membership is $45 for a year.

If you’re in need of a new mixer but don’t need one quite so powerful, KitchenAid also makes hand mixers, like this 9-speed mixer for $119 or this 5-speed mixer for $69.87 on Amazon.

There are a lot of mixer options out there, so you might want to do some research first on the best hand mixer, compact mixer or stand mixer before you buy.

Do you enjoy baking, especially now that the fall and winter seasons are approaching?

