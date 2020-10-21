Kids can get a free Mr. Mummy pancake from IHOP

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Halloween might look different this year, but kids can still get in on some yummy, spooky treats. As part of its seasonal pancake lineup, IHOP is serving up a fun and tasty Mr. Mummy pancake on its kids’ menu. Better still, it is free for a limited time.

From Oct. 26 through 30, kids 12 and younger can enjoy one free Mr. Mummy pancake. The key is to provide the code FREEMUMMY when you are checking out.

The Mr. Mummy pancake is one large, green pancake topped with “bandages” made from cream cheese icing, eyes made of banana slices and chocolate chips, and a smile made from bright purple whipped topping. You can order it without banana slices, chocolate chips or whipped topping if you prefer.

The offer is valid for dine-in orders between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the dates mentioned, and only at participating IHOP restaurants. There is a limit of one pancake per child.

If you order online using the IHOP mobile app or website and spend $20 or more, you can also receive one free Mr. Mummy pancake using the code FREEMUMMY. The offer is not valid with third-party food delivery apps or other offers, coupons or discounts.

IHOP tweeted about the deal and mentioned the chain’s other fall offerings, including pumpkin pancakes and cinn-a-stacks:

Mr. Mummy Pancakes are now at IHOP, and they’re free for kids the week before Halloween! Says who? Says Mr. Mummy, that’s who! pic.twitter.com/w7VRuhUQjg — IHOP (@IHOP) October 19, 2020

One Twitter user posted a photo of Mr. Mummy pancakes alongside the pumpkin pancakes, a cinn-a-stack and cookies-and-cream hot cocoa.

“U Need To Try em’ all,” tweeted @jzmnrmn.

Can’t say we disagree with her!

Our New Seasonal Pancakes Are Here! #Ihop

U Need To Try em’ all!

Cookies n Cream

Cinnamon Stack

Pumpkin

Kids Mummy Face

& New Hot Cocoa Flavored! pic.twitter.com/S9MZicMbIP — jazzy (@jzmnrmn) September 29, 2020

Without the special offer, the price of the pancake is $2.99.

You can also download and print two different Mr. Mummy coloring and activity pages from the IHOP Fun @ Home page. Along with a basic coloring page depicting the pancake, there is a “create your own Mr. Mummy” page on which kids can make a unique Halloween pancake design of their own.

[H/t: Passion for Savings]

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.