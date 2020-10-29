How to get a fresh Christmas tree delivered right to your door this year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

While Christmas is still nearly two months away, it’s probably safe to say you’ve already thought about how different it will be this year.

Some of us will be skipping visits with family because of the coronavirus pandemic, and other traditions, like going out to shop for a Christmas tree, could be put on hold this year as well. Meanwhile, retailers are expecting a lot of people to do their holiday shopping online this year — and that includes ordering up a Christmas tree.

Beginning Oct. 30, Lowe’s is offering free delivery on fresh Christmas trees for online orders, so you can choose a tree from the safety of your home.

Free delivery is for online orders only, so be aware that you cannot go to Lowe’s to pick out your tree and then have it delivered. Other decorative items using fresh greenery that you can order online, such as fresh-cut wreaths, garland and decorative containers, will also ship free on orders of $45 or more.

You’ll also find dozens of other holiday decorations, like this fun Holiday Living Colored Balls Wreath and this 7.5-foot pre-lit color-changing artificial Christmas tree.

Home Depot is also offering free shipping on Christmas trees ordered on their website. Prices range from $60-$199, and the fresh-cut trees will be available beginning Nov. 2.

Like Lowe’s, Home Depot also has fresh Christmas wreaths priced from $24.99-$71.97, including free shipping.

If you don’t mind paying a bit more and want to order from a farm directly to your house, you can purchase the perfect tree for you from the website A Tree At Your Door.

Shipping is not free, but the website says their trees are fresher than others you can order online — you select when you want your tree shipped and the tree is not cut until that week.

Will you be ordering a fresh Christmas tree for delivery this year?

