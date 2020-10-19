How to get a free Lego Life magazine subscription for kids ages 5-9

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you have a Lego-obsessed little one who can’t seem to get enough of creating masterpieces with those colorful bricks, just wait until you hear about this fantastic freebie from your kiddo’s favorite company.

Lego has a quarterly magazine called Lego Life, and you can sign up to have the magazine delivered to the home of any child between the ages of 5 and 9 — for free.

Inside each Lego Life edition, which ships out four times a year, readers will find new product information, interviews with favorite characters in the Lego universe (such as Ninjago), posters and even Lego builds that your child can do at home. Each project is given a difficulty rating that ranges from an easy level 1 to a difficult level 3.

There are also original comics featuring Lego mini-figures. Every edition offers a different colorful, cartoon story that provides humor and even some valuable lessons.

And if your children enjoy solving puzzles as much as they love building with Legos, the magazine has plenty of mazes, word games and more to entertain the kids — no building bricks required.

One of the biggest sections of the magazine is devoted to showcasing young builders and their projects. This “Cool Creations” section invites readers to submit photos of themselves with their Lego masterpieces.

Not only can your child be inspired by all the creativity of other young builders, but they could end up in the magazine themselves, showing off their amazing creations!

To sign up for the free magazine subscription, simply visit the Lego Life website and sign up online. In addition to the actual magazine arriving in the mail, each edition can be electronically downloaded as a PDF. Archives of the Lego Life editions are also available for download on the Lego Life website.

