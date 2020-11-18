PIX11 announces Christmas, New Year’s Eve schedule

PIX11 is pleased to announce its holiday lineup for December.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 12/31

11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The Honeymooners

NEW YEAR’S DAY 1/1

4:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. The PIX11 Morning News

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Honeymooners

5 p.m. The PIX11 News at 5

In addition to airing on TV, our Christmas Eve special, Midnight Mass and both Yule Logs will be streamed within this article. Refresh this page anytime after each airs to watch.

CHRISTMAS EVE 12/24

6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Special’

CHRISTMAS DAY 12/25

12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Midnight Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. The Yule Log 1966

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Yule Log 1970

1 p.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (Black/White)

3 p.m. ‘Friends’