PIX11 announces Christmas, New Year’s Eve schedule

Local News

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
WPIX Yule Log

PIX11 is pleased to announce its holiday lineup for December.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 12/31

11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The Honeymooners

NEW YEAR’S DAY 1/1

4:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. The PIX11 Morning News

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Honeymooners

5 p.m. The PIX11 News at 5

nye holiday lineup.jpg
New Year’s Eve lineup on PIX11

In addition to airing on TV, our Christmas Eve special, Midnight Mass and both Yule Logs will be streamed within this article. Refresh this page anytime after each airs to watch.

CHRISTMAS EVE 12/24

6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Special’

CHRISTMAS DAY 12/25

12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Midnight Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. The Yule Log 1966

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Yule Log 1970

1 p.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (Black/White)

3 p.m. ‘Friends’

WPIX Holiday Lineup

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter