‘Grinch’-themed holiday decor is 40% off at Hobby Lobby

It’s never too early to start prepping for the winter holiday season, and right now at Hobby Lobby you can get 40% off “Grinch”-themed holiday decor. The sale is good both online and in stores. Here are some of the cute items featuring this Dr. Seuss character from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” that you can snag at a discount.

Note that if these are out of stock online, you may still be able to find them at a brick-and-mortar location instead.

Naughty & Nice Grinch Pillow, $18

This pillow is two-sided: one side shows the “Naughty Grinch” stealing a Christmas tree, and the other side shows a “Nice” Max the dog wearing a scarf that says “Merry Grinchmas!” Originally priced at $29.99, this cute couch accessory is now marked down to just $18.

The Grinch in Wreath Wood Wall Decor, $12

This adorable piece of wall decor depicting the Grinch post-transformation with his head in a holiday wreath promises to make your guests’ hearts grow three sizes. It’s marked down from an original price of $19.99 to just $12.

Naughty or Nice Grinch Cup, $6

Take your Christmas spirit with you anywhere with this travel tumbler featuring images of the Grinch dressed as Santa and Max as a reindeer as well as stockings, candy canes and signs with holly embellishments. It comes with a screw lid, a straw and a stopper. It’s marked down from an original price of $9.99 to $6.

Night Before Grinchmas Canvas Wall Decor, $12

This canvas-covered wall decor piece says “Twas The Night Before Grinchmas!” and is the perfect way to add a little Chrismas cheer to your home. It’s marked down from an original price of $19.99 to just $12.

Who-Ville Metal Street Sign, $9

This cute red street sign lets everyone who visits your home know that they’ve officially entered the happiest town of Whoville. It’s marked down from an original price of $14.99 to just $9.

Grinch Without Me Pillow, $15

This plush pillow features an image of the Grinch in a Santa suit standing by the Christmas tree as he steals away the presents underneath along with the text, “It wouldn’t be Christmas without me.” This cheeky item is marked down from an original price of $24.99 to just $15.

