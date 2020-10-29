Great Clips is giving free haircuts to veterans and military service members this Veterans Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

For the eighth year in a row, Great Clips is again showing its appreciation for active and retired military service members by offering free haircuts on Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members can visit any Great Clips salon in the U.S. and get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut to use at another time. Non-veteran customers getting a haircut at a Great Clips salon on Veterans Day will also receive a free haircut voucher to give to a military service member or veteran.

New this year, Great Clips is also asking fans to nominate a retired or active service member in their life to give them a chance to receive free haircuts for a year at any Great Clips salon, plus a $350 gift card.

To nominate someone, just post to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the full name of your nominee. Include their branch of service and why you’re nominating them. Include the hashtag #GREATful4Vets and tag Great Clips at @GreatClips. Over three weeks, Great Clips will randomly select two nominees a week (six total) to be celebrated on its social media channels.

Great Clips

Numerous other businesses are also offering up discounts or free things to veterans.

If you’re looking for some free grub, Applebee’s and Chili’s will both be offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free meal on Nov. 11, while Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product to all active and retired military.

Outback already offers a 10% discount to veterans every day. Bonefish Grill also offers 10% for all service members, veterans and first responders year-round.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will also be offering all military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when they dine at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel will also donate a $10 gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in November.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Want a discount on your shopping? Target will be offering a military discount both in stores and online Nov. 1-11. All military personnel, veterans and their families will receive a 10% discount via a single-use coupon. Eligible guests can visit Target’s website to register and receive the discount.

Are you a veteran or know someone who is? If so, take advantage of these offers designed to show appreciation for your service.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.