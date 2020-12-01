PIX11’s Giving Tuesday Local Spotlights

Giving Tuesday is an annual movement encouraging charity and generosity during the holiday season. Every Tuesday in December, we’ll highlight a local organization that could use some community love.

Giving Tuesday is an annual movement encouraging charity and generosity during the holiday season. Every Tuesday in December, we’ll highlight a local organization that could use some community love.

Tuesday, December 1: North Shore Animal League America

North Shore Animal League America is the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. The group works with shelter partners across the country to save animals from euthanasia and find them loving, responsible homes.

The group was started in 1944 and, to date, has saved the lives of more than 1.1 million animals.

PIX11 readers can adopt, volunteer and/or donate to support our work. For more information go to animalleague.org

“Giving back is always an empowering, satisfying feeling. We are essential workers and have continued our work to rescue animals from our shelter partners and make them available for adoption.” — Kathleen Lynn, Director of Communications

WPIX Giving Tuesday: North Shore Animal League America

Tuesday, December 8: Food Bank for NYC

Since 1983, Food Bank For New York City has been the city’s major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs.

Food Bank for NYC has distributed more than 56 million meals since March, which is 44% more than they had distributed at this point last year. They’re currently on track to distribute 100 million pounds of food this year, up from 70 million pounds last year.

PIX11 readers can help fuel the company’s response by providing 20 million meals to New Yorkers by year’s end. This Giving Tuesday, donations to Food Bank will be quadruple matched, which means your gift can make 4x the impact: $1 helps to provide 20 meals. For more information go to www.foodbanknyc.org

WPIX Giving Tuesday: Food Bank for NYC

Tuesday, December 15: Chinese-American Planning Council

The Chinese-American Planning Council’s mission is to empower Asian American, immigrant, and low-income communities in New York City by ensuring they have equitable access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive.

The non-profit welcomes community members at every stage of life to over 50 high-quality programs at 35 sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

COVID-19 Response Impacts (March to Aug 2020)

$1,250,900 in cash assistance distributed to 1,543 families, including undocumented and mixed-status households.

CPC provided 144,157 lbs. of food to families and seniors either through grab-and-go meal pick-ups or doorstep drop-offs.

“The need for support has been greatly enhanced because many community members now have to face new challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic, (on top of their existing challenges before the pandemic) such as limited resources for childcare and food insecurity. For many of our senior community members, something as simple and normal like going to the supermarket to purchase groceries has now become a real and pressing challenge. To assist with this issue, CPC has worked with our partnered organizations for food distribution services for our seniors and families.” — Kim To, Chief Development Officer

PIX11 readers can support theFor more information go to:https://www.cpc-nyc.org/

WPIX

Tuesday, December 22 : Literary Inc. (LINC)

Literacy Inc.’s (LINC) is an award-winning organization that mobilizes local communities through Early Childhood Programming. LINC provides books and effective strategies to parents to build strong reading practices at home, while also empowering them to become literacy ambassadors in their communities.

Why is it so important to give back, especially during this pandemic?

Children’s futures are shaped by early experiences because little brains grow by as much as 90% during their first five years. Yet, children affected by poverty lack the resources and the early learning opportunities that can give them a healthy and fair start. COVID19 is only widening the educational disparities and creating additional barriers that we can and must dismantle. During the pandemic, the families LINC serves have experienced job loss, food insecurity, housing instability, and the challenges that come with remote learning for children of different ages and grades.

PIX11 viewers and followers can support LINC by donating to our Giving Tuesday campaign page which can also be found on our website: www.lincnyc.org. Viewers can also follow us on social media to help us spread the word about our virtual programming.

WPIX PIX11’s Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Literacy Inc. Giving Tuesday is an annual movement encouraging charity during the holiday season. Every Tuesday in December, we’ll highlight a local organization that could use some community love. ❤️

