Get a yearlong subscription to People magazine for free

Right now, you can get a free subscription to the magazine for one full year.

For a limited time, ValueMags is offering a one-year weekly subscription to People as well as a handful of other popular magazines. You can choose the publication you prefer and receive a subscription with no credit card required and no strings attached.

Since 1974, People magazine has been keeping readers up to date with their favorite celebrities and now reaches an audience of 96 million consumers. The publication’s mission is to be a “cultural force.”

“We define celebrity, drive conversation and inspire action,” reads ‘People’s’ mission statement. “We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of the world’s most intriguing people and making you an integral part of the cultural conversation. We enrich your life with indispensable service and social connection.”

Currently, ValueMags.com has four free magazine subscriptions available:

People

Time

Garden & Gun

G&G Junior

To get in on a free subscription, visit the site’s Free Magazine Offers page and choose the magazine you prefer. Enter your information, including your name, mailing address and email address.

You should receive your first issue in four to six weeks. Once you submit your order, you will receive an email confirmation that includes a link to the current issue as a bonus. You can also click the “Instant Start” button on the order confirmation page to read the digital version of the current issue of the publication you selected.

Your subscription will end at the end of one year, although you will have the opportunity to renew it at a discounted rate.

If you are looking for other publications, you might want to check out ValueMags’ newsstand page. They offer magazines such as Reader’s Digest, OK and Us Weekly at discount rates. Gift subscriptions are available as well.

