Get two free theme park days with Disney World’s four-night room package

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

After a year that saw Disney World shut down for an extended period of time, you may be itching to get back to the magic. If you’re ready to put travel back on your must-do list in 2021, then you’ll want to check out the latest vacation deal released by Disney.

It’s not often that the words “free” and “Disney World vacation” go together, so this deal grabbed our attention. For a limited time, Disney World is offering two free theme park days when you book a minimum four-night/three-day vacation package at select Disney resort hotels. That means you get two extra days to visit any of your favorite parks including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

This discount is valid for arrivals most nights from Jan. 8 through Sept. 25, 2021. It requires a minimum four-night stay and a maximum of 14 nights. If you currently have a trip planned during this time period, you can contact Disney to see if this discount can be applied.

Because of continued concerns about COVID-19, Disney is allowing travelers to modify or cancel reservations through April 30 without any change or cancellation fees from Disney.

There are a few guidelines and restrictions travelers should know when booking a trip to Disney World with this offer:

Anyone booking this deal will have theme park tickets, but still must make daily park reservations to comply with COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Cabins at Disney’s Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

This offer cannot be combined with any other discount.

If you are ready to add a trip to Disney World to your 2021 plans and want this deal, simply visit the official Disney reservations website and grab the discount while you can.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.