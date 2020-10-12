Get an instant-read, touchless thermometer on Amazon for just $9.99

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

You’re probably having your temperature taken now more than ever. Fortunately, when they check you going into work, school or some other public place, it’s usually quick, easy and painless thanks to the use of touchless digital thermometers. Just a speedy zap to the forehead and you’re good to go.

If you have tried to get a hold of one of those thermometers to use at home, though, you might have been disappointed to find them either completely out of stock or priced at an exorbitant amount.

Acting quickly and using a special promo code could help you purchase a touchless digital thermometer for less than $10.

The Koogeek No Touch Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer is available on Amazon for $45.99. However, if you use the promo code KQ6FHDIL at checkout, the price drops to just $9.99.

The thermometer runs on 2 AAA batteries, which are not included. It features an ergonomic handle and reads temperatures from one to two inches away from the forehead with the single push of a button. The HD LED screen displays the numbers clearly, making it simple to see the results.

If you receive an abnormal reading, the device emits an alarm to let you know. You can switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius if desired, and it will store 32 temperature readings, so you can track results without relying on your own memory or needing to write them down.

The thermometer also features a low-battery warning and will automatically shut off after 20 seconds when not in use. And you can use it to measure the temperatures of surfaces and other items.

Note that this item does not ship directly from Amazon. While it currently states that the thermometers are in stock and typically ship within four to five days, there is also a note that, should you order one, it likely will not arrive until late October or early November, so if you need a thermometer right away, this might not be your best bet.

The discount is only available now through October 16, so you might not want to wait if you are in the market for a thermometer. You can learn more about it or order the touchless thermometer at Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.