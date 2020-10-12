Get paid $1,000 to watch horror movies for 24 hours straight

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With Halloween no doubt looking a bit different this year, chances are at least some of your plans include staying inside and watching your favorite scary movies.

If that is indeed on your to-do list this year, there is now a chance you could make some serious cash for your movie-watching marathon.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com have teamed up to give one lucky horror movie buff $1,000 to watch a nonstop, 24-hour movie marathon on a streaming service of their choice.

You can choose movies from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or another service — whichever has enough movies to keep you going for 24 straight hours. There are no restrictions on choice of movies: rewatch classics, horror-comedies or downright terrifying films. The choice is yours!

Aside from grabbing a bucket of popcorn and cuddling under a blanket, you’ll just have to tweet updates about your experiences while watching the movies. You’ll reveal which movie is the scariest out of the ones you chose.

You’ll be supplied with a $50 Starbucks gift card and $30 worth of candy to keep you awake on the job, plus the extra $1,000 after you complete the “work.” You must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and eligible to work in the United States. And, of course, you must be a fan of horror films.

Think you have what it takes? Just fill out this form and convince the companies of your devotion to scary movies in 100 words or less. You must submit your entry by Oct. 19.

This is not the first time a company has forked over some serious cash for someone to horror movies. Last year, 13 movies based on Stephen King’s novels before Halloween.

Are you a big enough fan of scary movies to submit an entry for a chance to win $1,000?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.