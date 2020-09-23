Get lunch entree and a slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory for just $15

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Deals for The Cheesecake Factory restaurant don’t come across our radar very often. So, when we spot one, we make sure to share it with everyone! And, this limited-time deal is so sweet, we could hardly believe it. This special is for lunch only, so check your calendar and head over to The Cheesecake Factory before it disappears!

From now through Friday, Sept. 25, customers can take advantage of an amazing lunch special. This deal includes one Lunch Favorite entree and a slice of cheesecake for only $15!

This order must be made online for pickup the same day. Your order must be placed before 3 p.m. to get the $15 deal, so keep an eye on that watch!

The Cheesecake Factory

Scoring this deal is simple. First, head to the official website for The Cheesecake Factory and go to the order page for your preferred location. You will find the special’s details listed there. All you have to do is point and click on your meal and dessert choices right there on the screen. It’s that easy!

The hardest part of the whole process will be deciding what to eat. There will more than two dozen options for you to choose for your meal, although available specials may vary locally.

Choose from entree salads, flatbread pizzas, pastas, and more. Feel like something light? How about a cup of soup and a small green or Caesar salad?

Cheesecake Factory

Or maybe you want your lunch to have a more Asian flair? No problem. Their orange chicken is part of the lunch special menu, too.

Cheesecake Factory

Once you’ve decided on which entree to have for lunch, the harder choice is next. What kind of cheesecake are you going to savor for dessert? Again, options vary locally, but you may have more than 40 flavors to choose from. It might take a while to decide. We do have a few suggestions.

For those who love the trendy seasonal taste of pumpkin, give the Pumpkin Cheesecake a try! If you’re celebrating a birthday or other event, a Celebration Cheesecake with layers of cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla mousse with a cream cheese frosting might hit the spot.

Or, there’s always the Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake.

Remember, this $15 deal is only good through Sept. 25. Make some plans with co-workers to enjoy a to-go lunch and save some serious dough!

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.