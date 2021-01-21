Get a free printable inauguration coloring book

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States, and if you watched the inauguration on Jan. 20 with a child, you might want to check out this freebie for kids: a Biden-Harris Inauguration coloring book.

The free coloring book can be printed from the inauguration’s website right at home, so you don’t need to wait for it to arrive. Just make sure you have paper and ink in your printer. Since it’s a PDF, you can choose to print the whole thing or just the pages your kiddos like best.

The 14-page coloring book includes images like Biden and Harris high-fiving each other, the inauguration seal and words like “America United.” Of course, it also has some fun pages, like Biden’s signature aviator sunglasses and an ice cream cone to represent the president’s love for the sweet treat.

bideninaugural.org

Of course, you can’t forget about the two new First Dogs that have moved into the White House: Champ and Major!

While many presidents have had pets in the White House, Former President Trump did not have any, making him the first president without dog or cat since William McKinley, who served from 1897 to 1901.

Champ and Major are German shepherds, and Major is the first-ever shelter dog in the White House. The Biden family adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association as a puppy in 2018.

bideninaugural.org

Other images in the free coloring book include Air Force One, the number 46 and individual photos of Biden and Harris.

While not free, there are a handful of other political coloring books you can get for your children (and yourself!) as well. You can find coloring books for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and presidents Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Crayola also offers free individual coloring pages of former presidents, which you can print from home. Each page includes some facts about the presidents. You can also order a coloring book that features all 45 presidents (Biden not included) right from the White House Historical Association (or Amazon) for $4.99.

Have fun coloring!

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.