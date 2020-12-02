Get a free breakfast sandwich at Wendy’s

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Wendy’s breakfast menu, the fast-food chain is offering up a freebie you won’t want to miss.

Now through Dec. 27, you can get a free Breakfast Baconator with any purchase via Wendy’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and place a mobile order or show the QR code from your mobile app while in the restaurant to redeem the free sandwich. The deal is not valid within a combo or with any other offer and there is a limit of one offer per customer per visit.



If you haven’t tried Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator yet, it is, essentially, a breakfast version of the fast-food chain’s Baconator sandwich, which has beef, a slice of American cheese, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.

The breakfast version swaps in grilled sausage for the hamburger patty and a swiss cheese sauce for the ketchup and mayonnaise. It also comes with a slice of American cheese, an egg and (of course) bacon.

The Breakfast Baconator is just one item on Wendy’s breakfast menu, which launched in March and includes sandwiches, sides and beverages.

Sandwiches come on croissants, biscuits or buns and include toppings like sausage, egg and cheese. There is also a maple bacon chicken croissant sandwich and a honey butter chicken biscuit, which is a crispy chicken fillet topped with maple honey butter and served on a buttermilk biscuit.

You’ll also find sides, including sausage gravy and biscuits and seasoned potatoes, plus cold brew coffee and a Frosty-ccino, which mixes cold-brewed coffee with a vanilla or chocolate Frosty.

While all these breakfast items are new in 2020, Wendy’s experimented with a breakfast menu and offered omelets, French toast and toasted sandwiches in the 1980s. Apparently, the items took too long to prepare for “fast food” and the breakfast menu was discontinued.

Will you be heading to your local Wendy’s for a free Breakfast Baconator?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.