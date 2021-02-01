Get a family meal from Panda Express delivered for just $29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Even if you live in an area where indoor dining is permitted right now, you might still prefer to stay home and order take-out. Panda Express has a deal that will not only feed the entire family, but also includes free delivery.

Their $29 Family Meal deal includes your choice of three entrees and two sides, plus delivery. The offer is valid through Feb. 7 and must be ordered online or through their app. You won’t need a coupon or promo code to get the deal.

While the deal only includes three entrees, that does not mean it is meant for just three people. You can simply share the entrees, so multiple people can try a bit of each. Entree choices range from orange chicken to broccoli beef, walnut shrimp and more, while sides include rice, noodles or veggies.

Panda Express also has a brand new entree that can be included in the deal: Firecracker chicken, which comes with fresh-chopped veggies wok-tossed in a savory Chinese black bean sauce.

You can also add some appetizers to your order if you’re looking for more, including cream cheese Rangoon, chicken egg rolls and vegetable spring rolls.

A handful of other restaurants are also offering to-go family meals, including some fast food restaurants like Burger King, which has a $12.99 family bundle that comes with three Whopper sandwiches, three cheeseburgers and three small french fries.

Red Lobster also has a variety of family meals to go, including a fish fry meal, chicken breast strip meal and the Ultimate Family Feast meal, which includes Maine lobster tails, wild-caught North American snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp. It also comes with two family-style sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits.

For a limited time, you can also get a Big Game Bundle that includes your choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay biscuits and a Pepsi four-pack.

Here’s to making weeknight dinners easy!



