Get an area rug for less than half price at Walmart right now

Whether you’re a college student moving into a new apartment or you’re just looking for a subtle seasonal shift in your home decor, then you don’t want to miss out on these deals on rugs at Walmart.

While supplies last, Walmart has slashed prices on their Home Dynamix area rugs, as well as some other rugs and decor items. Some of the discounts are around 20% off, while others are more than half off. Many sizes and colors are already sold out, though, so move quickly on this deal as these rugs won’t last long as these prices.

There are still plenty of options to choose from, though, whether you’re looking for a bold hue like a deep, dark red, a peaceful, elegant blue or a flexible neutral that will tie together many color palettes. There are also a variety of sizes, including runners and round rugs.

For example, this Home Dynamix Premium Sakarya rug in navy is on sale for $80 for the 7 feet, 8 inches by 10 feet, 7 inches size.

You can peruse what’s on sale in the Home Dynamix line here.

But that’s not the only brand that’s on sale. This 5-by-7-foot Nourison Passion Geometric Ivory/Grey rug is marked down from $199 to $82.50!

Looking for other home decor deals? Check out these Daisy Faux Marble and Gold Round Coffee Tables, which have been slashed from $179 to $99. With faux marble and gold edging, these round coffee tables are very on-trend and will add an instant posh touch to your living room. At 36 inches and featuring an X-shaped base, this is an elegant way to upgrade your space. It comes in four different finishes, from walnut to glass top to chrome.

Or check out this bright, mid-century armchair which has been reduced from $290 to $199. The Best Choice Upholstered Button Tufted Accent Chair is made of linen and offers comfortable padding and fashion-forward design. And the bright yellow hue adds a pop of color to any room. But if yellow isn’t your thing, you can also find the chair in navy blue, red, teal or light gray.

