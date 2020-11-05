Buy 96 Ticonderoga pencils for just $4.97 right now

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Back-to-school season is usually the time of year you get the best deals on school supplies, but if you’re in need of some pencils right now, Walmart has a great deal for you.

You can get this 96-count box of Ticonderoga Yellow Wood-Cased #2 Pencils for $4.97, which is just 5 cents per pencil. At first glance, it may not seem like a great deal, but the pack is regularly $16.79, so you’re actually saving $11.82.

Walmart does not say how long the deal will last, but you can probably expect it won’t be around for long.

If you don’t need that many pencils, these Pen + Gear No. 2 Wood Pencils are actually an even better price, breaking down to just 3.9 cents each. A box of 24 pencils costs $0.94.

Or check out this 36-count box of #2 USA Titanium Yellow pencils for $4.47, which is 12 cents per pencil. You can also get the same pencils in a 24-count box for $2.75 (11 cents per pencil), marked down from $4.42.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere, Amazon has a box of 320 pencils for $24.99, which is 7 cents per pencil.

Aside from deals on wooden pencils, Walmart has dozens of office and school supplies for $1 or less, including notepads, glue, folders, mechanical pencils and more.

Cra-Z-Art Washable Glue Sticks, Disappearing Purple, 2 Count

This two-pack of Cra-Z-Art washable glue sticks was $0.74, but is now just $0.25. The glue goes on purple, but dries clear and washes from hands and clothing with soap and water.

Pen + Gear Composition Book, Wide Ruled, 100 Pages

Regularly $0.88, this Pen + Gear Composition Book has 100 pages and is now $0.50. It comes in multiple colors, including blue, purple, red and green.

Pen + Gear No. 2 Mechanical Pencils, 5 Count

This 5-count pack of Pen + Gear No. 2 mechanical pencils is $0.97, or around 19 cents per pencil.

