Get 80% off kids’ clothes at The Children’s Place right now

No matter how many kids you have or what their ages are, it’s a safe bet that they could use a few new outfits. And at the rate that they outgrow their clothing, no parent or grandparent wants to pay full price for kids’ clothes if they don’t have to. So, now is the ideal time to refresh your kiddos’ wardrobes because The Children’s Place has currently marked down all clearance items by 60-80%.

In addition, all activewear is up to 60% off, all leggings are up to 70% off, all pajamas are 40-50% off and all sweaters are up to 60% off.

Take a look at a few of the discounted items at The Children’s Place right now.

Everything For Baby

The retailer has a wide selection of baby essentials, including layettes, sleepwear, mix-and-match essentials and more. Right now, deals include two-packs of swaddling blankets for $5.99, six-packs of bibs for $6.99 and complete take-me-home sets like this one as low as $7.99.

Tops For $2

Now is the time to refresh your little one’s wardrobe. Long- and short-sleeve graphic tees and layering tops start at $1.99. Leggings in a rainbow of colors and patterns start at less than $5, as do complete sets, such as this Toddler Girls Shapes And Striped Outfit Set, which is just $4.59.

The Children’s Place

Comfy Essentials

Check out some of these fun graphic tees for less than $5, plus hoodies starting at $5.98, and pajama sets under $10, such as this Hangry Shark set for $7.98.

Sweet Shoe Deals And Accessories Galore

There are discounts to be had on footwear, too. Dozens of styles are available for less than $20, including fuzzy slippers, adorable dress shoes, stylish boots and sneakers for all ages, such as these Boys Faux Suede Low Top Sneakers for $13.18.

Accessories on sale include hats, backpacks, jewelry, belts, watches, scarves, gloves and more with prices under $10, such as this super-soft Cable Knit Chenille Pom Pom Beanie and Mittens Set for just $9.98.

Don’t Forget The Grownups

You might be surprised to discover that the store also sells a handful of pieces for moms and dads. Some discounts you can find right now include graphic shirts — including ones that say “Proud Dance Mom” and “Dad Daughter Squad” — for less than $10 apiece, along with fun and cozy PJs, like these Leopard Fleece One-Piece Pajamas on sale for $17.98.

The “Monster Sale” is going on now, but no end date is listed, so you might not want to wait to put in an order for some new kids’ clothes. As always, The Children’s Place offers free shipping, or you can buy select items online to pick up in your local store the same day.

