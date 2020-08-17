Get $80 in free purchases when you join Costco with this deal

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Now more than ever, many of us are stocking up on all of the things we need to cook at home, work at home and even attend school at home. Having a Costco membership can save you significant time and money in obtaining those necessities.

If you have been considering the purchase of a membership, now might be the ideal time, thanks to an excellent Groupon offer.

When you purchase this Groupon deal, you receive a one-year Costco Gold membership for $60. If you are familiar with the prices of Costco memberships, you might notice that this is the same price as a Gold membership directly from the warehouse club.

There is a significant difference when you buy a membership via Groupon, though. Here is what you receive with this deal:

A one-year Costco Gold Star Membership, which includes a membership card for the primary cardholder and one additional household card for anyone over the age of 18 living at the same address.

A $40 Costco Shop Card.

$40 off any order of $250 or more on Costco.com.

You can use the gift card on any Costco purchase; you could even purchase gas with it. If you take advantage of the gift card and the online discount, the membership is virtually free. You’re getting a $140 value for just $60.

Of course, as with almost any deal, there is some fine print of which to be aware. After you buy the Groupon, you will complete redemption on Costco’s website. You must sign up with auto-renewal of the membership using a Visa credit or debit card. If you don’t sign up for auto-renewal, you will not receive the gift card or online discount.

The deal is only available to new members or previous members whose memberships expired before April 1, 2020, and is not valid for existing membership renewal.

To grab this deal or find out more, check out the Groupon page here.

[h/t:Hip2Save]

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.