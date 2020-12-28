Get up to 75% off at Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Bath & Body Works’ semi-annual winter sale has officially begun, marking the best time of the year to stock up on favorites and score some great deals on items you wish you’d received for Christmas.

Now through Jan. 18, you’ll find up to 75% off on everything from candles to body care, soap and wallflower fragrance refills. Bath & Body Works has even brought back some old favorites just for the sale, including Secret Wonderland, Honeysuckle and Sensual Amber.

Only select products are on sale, so make sure you pay attention to the price when placing an order. The sale is good in-stores and online, but products and prices may vary. Take a look at just some of the items you’ll find on sale right now:

50% Off 3-Wick Candles

Select 3-wick candles are 50% off, including holiday scents like Fresh Balsam and Twisted Peppermint, plus year-round fragrances like Bowties & Bourbon and French Baguette, which has the scent of fresh-from-the-oven bread. Regularly priced at $24.50, they are now $12.25. There is a limit of 18.

50-75% Off Body Care

You’ll save 50-75% off select body care items, making products originally priced between $12.50-$15.50 now just $4.95. Items include lotions, mists and shower gels in a variety of scents like Gingerbread Latte, Snowflakes & Cashmere and a retired fragrance back for the sale, Snowy Morning.

50% Off Hand Soaps

Select hand soaps are also 50% off, including year-round scents like Whipped Espresso and seasonal varieties like Pumpkin Apple, Marshmallow Fireside and Winter Candy Apple. These soaps are all now priced at $3.75. There is a limit of 20.

$3.50 Wallflower Fragrance Refills

Select wallflowers fragrance refills are $3.50 for a single and $6.50 for a double pack, a savings of $4 per single refill. You’ll find seasonal scents like Fresh Balsam, plus others including Cranberry Pear Bellini, Fresh Linen and Crisp Morning Air.

To see all the items on sale for Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale, just visit their website.

What are you hoping to find?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.