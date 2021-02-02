How to get 40 free boneless wings from Applebee’s on Super Bowl Sunday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

The biggest sporting event of the year is almost here, so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to officially plan your Super Bowl menu.



Along with nachos, chicken wings are a hugely popular Super Bowl food. If they’re on your must-have menu for the game, Applebee’s is having a deal you won’t want to pass up.

On Game Day, Feb. 7, you can get 40 free Classic Boneless Wings with every online delivery or to-go order of $40 or more with promo code BIGGAME. You can order through the website or the Applebee’s app to get the extra wings for free.

They are also offering free delivery on the entire menu all day long.



Applebee’s Classic Boneless Wings come tossed in either Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet Asian Chile Sauce. They are served with bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing and celery on the side.

As mentioned, you’ll need to spend $40 to get the free wings, so take a look at the rest of their menu to plan your Game Day meal.

Choose from other appetizers or entrees like their Irresist-A-Bowls, pasta, burgers or even steaks and ribs if you’re looking for a hearty meal.

If you’d rather make your own wings, check out this recipe for crispy baked parmesan garlic wings or these ones you can make in your slow cooker, so you can put them on to cook and then make other snacks.

If you like pickles, there’s even a recipe for pickleback chicken wings, which uses spices, pickle brine, honey, brown sugar and a bit of bourbon.

To go with the wings, try these pull-apart pigs in a blanket or here’s a list of yummy dips you can serve with chips, crackers and veggies.

For dessert, how about no-bake cannoli cheesecake or Mamie Eisenhower’s chocolate fudge, which is actually better when it’s made the day before, so you can enjoy the game and a sweet treat without extra work on Game Day.

What’s your favorite Super Bowl food?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.