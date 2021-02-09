Get 25% off online orders from Panera Bread

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Calling all broccoli cheddar soup-lovers and flatbread pizza fanatics: Panera Bread is extending a 25% off deal to some online orders placed for delivery, rapid pickup and curbside pickup.

According to Hip2Save, this deal is available through March 31 and has a maximum discount of $5. When you order online, use the code ONLINE25 at checkout. You can also use another promo code PANERA4 to get $4 off any full-size entrees, including You Pick Twos, salads, sandwiches, soups, flatbreads and more. However, note that these deals are available only in select regions and at participating Panera stores. But, it’s worth applying the codes at checkout to see if you can trim a couple of dollars off your next takeout order!

In addition to the promo codes, there are more ways to save at Panera. If you’re a coffee fanatic, the bakery has rolled out a MyPanera+ Coffee deal that gives subscribers three months of free unlimited java. After that, the subscription costs $8.99 a month. The coffee subscription includes hot coffee, cold coffee and teas, and the deal allows you to get any size of the beverage once up to every two hours, with unlimited refills while you’re in a Panera cafe.

How do you take your coffee? No matter your answer, it’s unlimited for $8.99/month. (We have gifting options now, too! Visit here: https://t.co/JJCbqH1HP8) pic.twitter.com/UCzXex6a20 — Panera Bread (@panerabread) November 30, 2020

Another sure way to get deals is by signing up for the MyPanera card, which will give you personalized rewards based on your orders. Plus, you’ll get a free sweet treat from the bakery when you sign up. How’s a pink frosted, heart-shaped sugar cookie sound just in time for Valentine’s Day?

If you haven’t been into Panera recently, the fast-casual bakery also just got a menu update. New items include a chicken teriyaki bowl with broccoli and quinoa. Panera also has new flatbread pizzas. They are: pepperoni; four cheese; margherita; and chipotle chicken and bacon .

