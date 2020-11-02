Get a $130 printer on BestBuy.com for just $34.99

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

To kick off a series of Black Friday sales that will be happening over the next several weeks, BestBuy.com just announced some early deals that include an HP Envy Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer that’s on sale for $34.99. The original price on this printer is $129.99, so this is a markdown of $95.

We suspect this deal will go fast, as more people are working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic and are looking for ways to upgrade their home offices. The wireless printer is already out of stock for shipping, but you can still purchase it for in-store pick-up.

With this easy-to-use printer, you can print photos and documents from your smartphone or tablet. The printer also has scan and copy functions. An HP Smart app lets you re-order ink when you’re running low.

The printer that’s on sale is among some of the popular, limited-time deals that Best Buy has unveiled with its early round of Black Friday deals. Best Buy also announced that KitchenAid Pro Stand Mixers are on sale in four colors for $199 each, which is a $300 markdown on the popular kitchen appliance.

The store has also marked down TVs, laptops, air fryers and Beats by Dre wireless headphones.

Retailers, including Best Buy, are reimagining what Black Friday sales look like amid a pandemic, when it’s not safe to pack in crowds of shoppers for frenetic sales events.

Like other large chains, including Target and Walmart, Best Buy announced that it will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, and instead will be spreading out sales events.

In addition to this early, sneak-peek sale, Best Buy is running multiple events throughout November. They include:

Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale

Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale

Nov. 12-15: Our Coolest Deals Sale

Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale (thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad available early, for My Best Buy Members only)

Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now! (nearly all Black Friday deals become available)

