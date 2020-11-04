Free Starbucks for military members and their spouses this Veterans Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you’re a veteran, active duty service member or a military spouse, Starbucks will be offering you a free drink this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Simply show up at a participating Starbucks location and you’ll receive a free tall (12-ounce) cup of hot brewed coffee. You will need to show proof of military ID to get the free drink, and there is a limit of one per customer.

A Starbucks representative tells us they will also be donating 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee purchased on Nov. 11 to the non-profit organizations Team Red, White and Blue and Headstrong to support the mental health and well-being of military communities.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Other businesses also offering up discounts or free things to veterans include Great Clips, which is offering free haircuts to active and retired military service members.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members can visit any Great Clips salon in the U.S. and get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut to use at another time. Non-veteran customers getting a haircut at a Great Clips salon on Veterans Day will also receive a free haircut voucher to give to a military service member or veteran.

Adobe

Other deals include those at restaurants, like Applebee’s and Chili’s, which are both offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free meal on Nov. 11. Outback Steakhouse will be offering a free Bloomin’ onion and Coke product to all active and retired military.

Outback already offers a 10% discount to veterans every day, and Bonefish Grill also offers 10% for all service members, veterans and first responders year-round. Target is also offering a 10% discount now through Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will also be offering all military veterans a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake when they dine at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide on Nov. 11. They will also donate a $10 gift card to Operation Homefront for each country fried turkey family meal basket sold in November.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Are you a veteran, active military member or know someone who is and could benefit from any of these deals?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.