WWE legend Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

Entertainment

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted: / Updated:
WWE legend Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2008 file photo of James Laurinaitis, of Ohio State, left, poses with his father Joe Laurinaitis (WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal) after being awarded The Lott Trophy in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Joseph Laurinaitis, a former professional wrestler who went by the name Road Warrior Animal, has died at the age of 60.

A tweet from the wrestler’s official Twitter account confirmed his passing Wednesday morning and asked for thoughts and prayers.

Animal was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 after wrestling with the organization for many years.

The WWE expressed its condolences on Twitter.

In a statement, the WWE called Animal “one of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle.”

He spent a majority of his wrestling career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk, according to the WWE.

“Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors,” the WWE wrote.

The wrestling organization says The Road Warriors thrived in multiple stints with the WWE, where they were also known as The Legion of Doom.

The wrestler’s son, James Laurinaitis, was also an athlete. He played football for Ohio State University and then went on to play in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams and the New Orleans Saints.

The wrestling community has begun to react to Animal’s passing online.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek