‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot to play Cleopatra in upcoming movie

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot announced on Twitter Sunday that she would star in a new version of “Cleopatra.” The movie would be directed by “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Gal Gadot looks to be taking on another famous female figure in an upcoming movie.

The “Wonder Woman” star announced Sunday on Twitter that she will play Cleopatra and will collaborate with her “WW” director Patty Jenkins.

“As you might have heard, I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Laeta Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before,” Gadot said. “To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera.”

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

Legendary screen star Elizabeth Taylor starred as Cleopatra in the 1963 film. According to IMDb, the movie won four Oscars.