‘Wizard of Oz’ remake planned with ‘Watchmen’ director

NEW YORK (AP) — Are we off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — again?

New Line Cinema is making a new adaptation of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” L. Frank Baum children’s novel, with Nicole Kassell, the visual architect of “Watchmen,” set to direct.

Baum’s 1900 novel, now in the public domain, has spawned many adaptations over the years — most famously, of course, the 1939 MGM musical by Victor Fleming and starring Judy Garland.

Kassell’s version will not be a musical.

New Line said it will be a “fresh take” and a “reimagining” of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

The remake will get some added perks.

According to The Associated Press, Warner Bros., which owns New Line and the rights to the 1939 movie, will allow the remake to use some trademarked elements like the ruby slippers.

Kessell was an executive producer of HBO’s “Watchmen” series. She also directed three of its nine episodes, including the pilot, the AP reported.