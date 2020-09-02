Will Smith to reunite with ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast for 30th anniversary special

Host Will Smith, second from right, is joined by members of the original cast of the television comedy series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” during the 5th annual BET Awards on Tuesday, June 28, 2005, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is reuniting for a one-time special on HBO Max this fall.

The streaming service announced on Monday that the special is coming out around Thanksgiving.

Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

According to a press release obtained by CNN and CBS News, the reunion will be an unscripted special that looks back at the hit ‘90s series and the cultural impact it has had.

HBO says the reunion is set to be taped on Sept. 10, the 30th anniversary of show’s premiere in 1990.

Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Macell and DJ Jazzy Jeff have reportedly signed on to appear in the special.

Sadly, James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, won’t make an appearance. He passed away in 2014 due to complications from open-heart surgery.

HBO’s release says music, dancing and some surprise guests are also in store.

All episodes of “The Fresh Prince” are streaming on HBO Max, which launched in May. The comedy ran for six seasons on NBC.

