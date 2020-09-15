Will Smith, Airbnb offering ‘Fresh’ stay in Bel-Air mansion

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Now fans can experience that fateful day in TV history when a young man from Philadelphia knocked on the door of a Bel-Air mansion. Airbnb is partnering with actor Will Smith to offer a royal stay at the mansion used for the home in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The sitcom is celebrating 30 years since it premiered this year. Earlier this month, the cast reunited to film a special program for HBO Max. Smith shared images of the cast. The special will come out closer to Thanksgiving.

Smith and Airbnb have decorated part of the home with “bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits from the ‘Fresh Prince’ family, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters,” according to a press release.

Stephen Paul The inside of a mansion remade with “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” memorabilia.

Other features available to visitors include a fresh pair of Air Jordans to play basketball in the bedroom, turntables to spin classics like DJ Jazzy Jeff, clothes from Smith’s closet during the time of the show, a poolside lounge area, and elegant dining room.

All for $30 a night in honor of 30 years since the show launched through October.

The current pandemic and coronavirus safety requirements in Southern California has limited the availability of this unique experience, however.

The stay is only available for groups of two people living in Los Angeles County. The pairs of guests must currently live together to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

