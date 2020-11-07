Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. set for Rock Hall induction

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Years after their deaths, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex’s Marc Bolan will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joining them as part of the hall’s 2020 class are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and the Doobie Brothers.

The Rock Hall’s annual induction ceremony was supposed to take place in May but the event changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a taped TV special airing Saturday on HBO at 8 p.m. will serve as the induction event, with big names like Bruce Springsteen, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Alicia Keys making appearances alongside some of the inductees.