'Wherever I go, he goes': First trailer released for second season of 'Mandalorian'

by: Kyle Hicks

'Wherever I go, he goes': First trailer released for second season of 'Mandalorian'

This image released by Disney Plus shows a scene from “The Mandalorian.” (Disney Plus via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Star Wars fans got their first look at the upcoming season of “The Mandalorian” on Tuesday.

The Star Wars Twitter account tweeted out the first trailer for the second season of the Disney+ show at 10 a.m. ET.

In the nearly two-minute clip, we’re greeted by two familiar faces – The Mandalorian and The Child, who’s often referred to as Baby Yoda.

Through voiceover, we learn that The Mandalorian will be on a quest to reunite Baby Yoda “with its own kind,” but where that is, they “must determine.”

It appears the duo will “search the galaxy” for “an order of sorcerers called jedi.”

Along the way, we’re sure to run into some characters introduced last season and you can count on more adorable scenes with Baby Yoda.

Star Wars says fans can start streaming season two of the show on Oct. 30.

