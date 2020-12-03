Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from the upcoming animated film “Tom & Jerry,” expected in 2021. Warner Bos. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters. (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do,” said Ann Sarnoff, chief executive of WarnerMedia Studios in a press release. “We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Films will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S.

After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theaters.

The movies slated to be released are: “The Little Things,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “In The Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Reminiscence,” “Malignant,” “Dune,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” “King Richard,” “Cry Macho,” and “Matrix 4.”

Warner Bros. said all the films will be released in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

The news comes after Warner Bros. announced last month the decision to release “Wonder Woman 1984” to theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.