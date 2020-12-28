Warner Bros. fast-tracking ‘Wonder Woman 3’ after ‘WW1984’ earns $16.7M in theaters during pandemic

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman 1984.” The superhero sequel earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

Warner Bros. is fast-tracking “Wonder Woman 3” after “Wonder Woman 1984” made $16.7 million in theaters opening weekend in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

The newest movie, which debuted in theaters and streamed on HBO Max on the same day, exceeding box office projections during the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The third movie will be written and directed by Patty Jenkins and will again star Gal Gadot.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in the statement.

Although Warner Bros. did not share how many viewers watched on HBO Max, they did say that nearly half of the platform’s subscribers viewed the movie on its first day on the streaming platform.

Internationally, the movie grossed $85 million.