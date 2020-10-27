‘Voice’ co-stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani engaged

FILE – Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Shelton and Stefani posted a picture on Tuesday announcing their engagement.A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “Voice” co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went from competing reality show judges to engaged to be married.

The country star and the pop star announced their engagement Tuesday on social media.

“Hey, Gwen Stefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake captioned the picture on his Twitter account.

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

Shelton wrote on his Instagram post that Stefani had saved his year and his life when she said yes to his proposal.

A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives.

According to InStyle, Shelton and Stefani were looking into having a baby via surrogate in November 2018.

The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago.

They have also recorded duets together, including “Nobody But You,” which just won a CMT Music Award last week.