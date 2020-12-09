Virtual choir performs COVID-19 parody of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

VANCOUVER – A Canadian choir performed a COVID-19 parody of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and it may be just what you need to get through the holidays.

The parody posted online is called “I Will Social Distance From You” and it was performed by the Virtual Pop Choir, operated by The Chorus Studio in Vancouver.

The choir made several lyrical edits throughout the song to better apply to the turbulent times we’re living in this holiday season.

Along with asking people to keep their distance, the choir has a few other things on their wish list this Christmas, like a mask that doesn’t fog up glasses and fashionable PPE.

They also jokingly refer to Santa Claus as a super-spreader and tell him to “get the f*** out of my face” multiple times.

The choir also touches on the popular opinion that 2020 has been bad as a whole.

“All of 2020 has been a steaming dump. We’re out of toilet paper, can’t even wipe our butts. And everyone is wondering, is a vaccine really coming? Murder hornets, Q’anon, wildfires, anti-maskers,” the choir sang.

At the end of the song, the singers say all they really want is to see their choir and safely sing in harmony.

“Even though we’re still apart, I hold you fiercely in my heart. Together, we’ll pull through! I will social distance, from you!”

According to their website, the Virtual Pop Choir was created in response to the pandemic. The group is made up of more than 70 singers who are also teachers, lawyers, students, actors, business owners, contractors, nurses and firefighters. They sing online to keep their community connected and safe.