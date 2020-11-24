Tyler Glenn, lead singer of Neon Trees, hospitalized after stroke

Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Tyler Glenn, lead singer of the popular band Neon Trees, is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.

In a post to Instagram on Monday, Glenn, 36, said that he woke up Thursday feeling “foggy and not seeing clearly out of my right eye.”

Glenn wrote that he held off going to the hospital to see if his condition would improve, but visited an ophthalmologist when he woke up the next morning feeling the same way.

The doctor found a retinal edema in Glenn’s eye and told him he had suffered a stroke. Glenn was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center for cardiology and neurological tests.

“I’m quite freaked out being 36, ostensibly healthy and having this happen.” said Glenn. “I’m still awaiting reasons why, although my labs and the results show a clean bill of health in my heart and blood.”

Glenn says he still has cloudy vision in his eye, but was told the condition could dissipate.

Glenn ended the post with a health recommendation for all his fans.

“I appreciate the love and support, and hope I can at least get an answer as to why this occurred. If you ever feel or experience something in your body that feels off, please don’t wait to get it checked out. You always assume it can’t happen to you, until it does.”

Glenn, along with Chris Allen, founded Neon Trees after the duo moved from California to Provo in 2005.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at KSTU.