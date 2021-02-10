Trebek’s family donates his ‘Jeopardy!’ wardrobe to charity

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2011 file photo, Alex Trebek, host of the “Jeopardy!” quiz show, speaks to an audience of primarly media members about an upcoming “Jeopardy!” show featuring an IBM computer called “Watson” in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Beloved legendary TV game show host Alex Trebek’s “Jeopardy!” wardrobe is being donated to a charity organization that helps the homeless.

In a press release, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards announced that Trebek’s family would donate his clothes to The Doe Fund.

According to the statement, The Doe Fund is a nonprofit organization that “provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.”

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” said Richards in the news release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

The clothes, which included everything from suits to sweaters to coats, will be made available for those who need to wear them on job interviews.

In November, Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.