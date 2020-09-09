Travis Scott is 1st person since Michael Jordan to get signature McDonald’s meal

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO, Ill. – Travis Scott has become the first person since Michael Jordan to get a signature meal at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain announced its partnership with the Houston-born rapper last week, saying they plan to collaborate on food, fashion and community efforts.

From Sept. 8 through Oct. 4, McDonald’s says it will offer “The Travis Scott Meal,” which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce to dip, and a Sprite. The meal cost $6 and will be offered at all restaurants across the U.S.

“This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity’s name has been featured on the McDonald’s menu, only done prior by the legendary Michael Jordan,” wrote McDonald’s in a press release. “To snag The Travis Scott meal, fans can order in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the drive-thru, or through the McDonald’s app.”

McDonald’s and Scott say they will be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Scott. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Additionally, Scott is selling McDonald’s-themed merchandise on his website. Items range from shirts and shorts, to a “I’m lovin’ it” tray and a chicken nugget body pillow. He has also designed custom apparel for McDonald’s crew, according to the restaurant chain.

