Travis Scott is 1st person since Michael Jordan to get signature McDonald’s meal

CHICAGO, Ill. – Travis Scott has become the first person since Michael Jordan to get a signature meal at McDonald’s.
The fast-food chain announced its partnership with the Houston-born rapper last week, saying they plan to collaborate on food, fashion and community efforts.
From Sept. 8 through Oct. 4, McDonald’s says it will offer “The Travis Scott Meal,” which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce to dip, and a Sprite. The meal cost $6 and will be offered at all restaurants across the U.S.
“This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity’s name has been featured on the McDonald’s menu, only done prior by the legendary Michael Jordan,” wrote McDonald’s in a press release. “To snag The Travis Scott meal, fans can order in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the drive-thru, or through the McDonald’s app.”
McDonald’s and Scott say they will be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program.
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Scott. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”
Additionally, Scott is selling McDonald’s-themed merchandise on his website. Items range from shirts and shorts, to a “I’m lovin’ it” tray and a chicken nugget body pillow. He has also designed custom apparel for McDonald’s crew, according to the restaurant chain.