Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday performance going virtual this year

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going virtual this year for its annual holiday performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the group announced on its website that tickets for their “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” event are currently on sale and can be purchased at TSOLiveStream.com.

“Although this is the first holiday season in over 20 years that Trans-Siberian Orchestra isn’t touring – and we’ll miss seeing each of you out on the road – we’re excited to keep the TSO tradition alive in a new way through this 90-minute live stream special,” the group said on its website.

The 90-minute performance is slated for Dec. 18. at 8 p.m. ET.