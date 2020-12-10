Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, star of ‘Friday,’ dies at 62, reports say

FILE – Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister arrives at the premiere of “Spartacus: War of the Damned” on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013, in Los Angeles. According to TMZ and Variety, Lister died Thursday at the age of 62. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for STARZ/AP Images)

Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who was best known for his role in the 1995 movie “Friday,” has reportedly died. He was 62.

Lister’s manager Cindy Cowan confirmed to Variety that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Marina del Rey, California, and he had been displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in recent days.

According to TMZ, law enforcement was called out to the actor’s home just before 3 p.m. Thursday for “an unconscious male.” Before taking up acting, Lister began his career as a wrestler.

He wrestled Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation after appearing as Zeus in 1989’s “No Holds Barred,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

In addition to portraying Deebo, the neighborhood bully, in “Friday” and its sequel “Next Friday,” he also starred in “The Players Club,” “The Fifth Element,” “Jackie Brown,” “The Dark Knight,” “Little Nicky,” and “Zootopia.”