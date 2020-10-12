Tom Parker of the UK band The Wanted diagnosed with inoperable brain tumor

Tom Parker of the English-Irish pop band The Wanted performs in concert at the Maryland State Fair on Sunday, August 25, 2013, in Timonium, Md.

LONDON – One of the five members of the British boy band The Wanted revealed Monday that he’s been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Tom Parker made the announcement on Instagram, saying that he’s undergoing treatment for stage 4 glioblastoma and fighting hard to overcome the cancer.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” wrote Parker. “We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

Parker also did an exclusive interview with Britain’s OK! Magazine, during which he said doctors described the tumor as a “worst-case scenario” and informed him it was terminal.

The singer told OK! That he checked into the hospital after suffering seizures over the summer and that’s when doctors discovered the tumor.

With The Wanted, Parker released several hits that charted in both the U.K. and the U.S. Among them was “Glad You Came,” their highest charting single in America.

The band has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2014, when the members went their separate ways to pursue other projects.

Parker is married to a woman named Kelsey Hardwick. They have a young daughter and another child on the way.

