Tom Cruise reportedly goes off on ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 safety

Actor Tom Cruise wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he greets fans during a break from shooting Mission Impossible 7, along Rome’s Fori Imperiali avenue, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

LONDON – A recording has reportedly emerged of Tom Cruise laying into the crew of “Mission: Impossible 7” over people not following COVID-19 protocols.

The Sun, a British tabloid, was the first to report on the incident, releasing audio of the confrontation on Tuesday. The New York Times and Variety have since confirmed the authenticity of the clip.

Cruise apparently became angry when he saw two crew members standing too close together at a computer screen, violating a rule that says people must stand six feet to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the profanity-laden audio, the actor can be heard saying, “We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother****ers. I don’t ever want to see it again.”

Cruise goes on to say that if he sees anyone on the crew breaking protocol again, they’ll be fired.

In his rant, Cruise also said they want the film’s production to be “the gold standard” and that other movies are being made in Hollywood because of them.

The Sun did not say when the audio was recorded, but Reuters reports that the filmmakers arrived in London earlier this month.

The film, which Cruise is starring in and co-producing, is scheduled to be released next fall.

