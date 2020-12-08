Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina reportedly returning for ‘Spider-Man 3’

According to several media outlets, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone are reportedly rejoining the Spidey-verse for the Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man 3.”

With the reported return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx for “Spider-Man 3,” it seems the newest installment will tie all three generations of Spider-Man movies together.

According to Variety, Molina is set to reprise his role as the villainous Doctor Octopus, which he portrayed in Tobey Maguire’s 2004 “Spider-Man 2.”

Another Spidey villain reportedly set to return is Electro, who was played by Foxx in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” opposite Andrew Garfield, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Speaking of Maguire and Garfield, Collider reports that Garfield has reportedly joined the cast, and Maguire is reportedly still in talks to join the Tom Holland-led movie, which is slated to be released Dec. 17, 2021, Digital Spy reported.

Another familiar face set to rejoin the Spidey-verse is Kirsten Dunst, who, according to Collider, is reportedly returning to play Mary Jane Watson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” director Jon Watts is returning to the helm of the third “Spider-Man.”

Benedict Cumberbatch will also reportedly appear as Doctor Strange.

Holland is reportedly set to reprise his role as “Spider-Man” and Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori, are all reportedly expected to return, Empire Online reported.

According to Slash Film, Emma Stone, who played Garfield’s love interest Gwen Stacy, is reportedly in talks to rejoin the Marvel Universe.