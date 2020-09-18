‘Tiger King’s’ Carole Baskin getting own TV show, reports say

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Animal bites staff member at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Florida
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“Tiger King’s” Carole Baskin is reportedly getting her very own TV show.

According to Variety, the unscripted show will follow the prominent cat activist and her husband Howard as they hunt down and call out anyone who abuses animals.

The Baskin’s will work with ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media on the unnamed project.

The New York Times said Thinkfactory would work on pitching it to networks to see if anyone will pick it up.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill