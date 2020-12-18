‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic sues Justice Department for rejecting his pardon

The star of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” Joe Exotic sued the United States Justice Department Wednesday because they rejected his request for a presidential pardon.
According to court documents obtained by CBS11 and Courthouse News, lawyers for Exotic, whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, argued that the rejection isn’t valid because Acting Pardon Attorney Rosalind Sargent-Burns didn’t give his official request to President Donald Trump himself.
According to the six-page complaint filed in federal court in Fort Worth, Exotic’s legal team named Sargent-Burns because she allegedly never gave President Trump a formal recommendation, which according to the lawsuit, she’s required to do.
Currently, Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year prison sentence in Fort Worth after he was found guilty in April 2019 for animal cruelty and trying to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, who’s a big-cat rights activist.
The complaint also names Donald Trump Jr. as a supporter, CBS11 reported.