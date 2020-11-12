Ticketmaster may reportedly require concertgoers to verify vaccine, negative COVID test before attending shows

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster said they are brainstorming ways for concertgoers to return to shows safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. One way is to reportedly verify that they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus before attending a show.

Ticketmaster is reportedly exploring ways for concertgoers to return to shows safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Billboard, one way is to verify that they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus before attending a show.

The ticket-selling company said they’d set up a way for the customers’ test results to be sent to third-party health companies. Through its digital app, Ticketmaster would tie those test results or vaccination status to a ticket digitally that’d be used to enter events, Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich told the outlet.

According to Yovich, concertgoers would be required to get tested approximately 24 to 72 hours before a show.

Billboard reported that Ticketmaster would not have access to users’ medical records nor store their results or medical information.

The company added that they’d only receive notification that fans have been OK’d to attend an event on a specific date.